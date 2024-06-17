Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 44,540.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 522,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after buying an additional 74,872 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $10,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.77. 1,725,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,325,846. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

