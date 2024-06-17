Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $116,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.88. The company had a trading volume of 512,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,316. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.75 and its 200-day moving average is $179.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

