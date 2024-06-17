Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $127,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 35,271.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Citigroup by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,206,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.07. 4,837,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,062,697. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.