Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $148,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.4 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.90. The stock had a trading volume of 273,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

