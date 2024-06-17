Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 81,600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after buying an additional 2,839,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.08. The company had a trading volume of 419,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.01. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

