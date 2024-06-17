Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $188,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

OKE traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

