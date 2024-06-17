Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $611,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.67. The stock had a trading volume of 695,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,240. The stock has a market cap of $344.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

