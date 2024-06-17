Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $98,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 46,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $5,709,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $78.46. 800,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,665,563. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

