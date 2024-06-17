Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 151.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $67.20. 3,754,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,127,750. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $540.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.