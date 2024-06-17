Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Invests $167,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.04. 1,226,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $211.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

