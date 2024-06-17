Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Invests $242,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.62. 3,278,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,009,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

