Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Invests $92,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after buying an additional 256,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after buying an additional 677,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.11. 1,162,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,437,981. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

