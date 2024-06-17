Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,674,006,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,334 shares of company stock worth $18,525,914. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.68. The company had a trading volume of 639,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,864. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

