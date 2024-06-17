Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Makes New $135,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $130.60. The company had a trading volume of 617,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.21. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,836.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.