Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $2,623,044,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 263,176 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,231,000 after purchasing an additional 781,772 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,770,000 after buying an additional 526,178 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
WFC traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,639,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,934,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
