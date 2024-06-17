Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases 1,535 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 771.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,953. The company has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

