Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases 58,115 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 264,159.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,115 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 69,035 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 70.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,462,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.61. 962,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,238. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

