Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,674 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.45. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

