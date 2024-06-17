Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 5,734 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,443,980,000 after buying an additional 2,155,232 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 325,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,325 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T remained flat at $17.64 during midday trading on Monday. 9,957,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,463,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.