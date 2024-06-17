Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 34,483.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,378,000 after purchasing an additional 416,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,785,000 after acquiring an additional 514,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,452,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.83. 881,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

