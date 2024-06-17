Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 596.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.98. 691,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,506. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.06 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

