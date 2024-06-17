Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Sells 160 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,363,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,452 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $15.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $509.43. 3,433,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.17.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

