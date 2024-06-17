Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Takes $78,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 795.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 125,071 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in CBRE Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after acquiring an additional 683,225 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.61. 298,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

