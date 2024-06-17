SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $20,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.25. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

