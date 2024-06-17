SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Decreased by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,745 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.35. 830,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,206. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

