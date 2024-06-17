SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 138.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,561 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,795,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $63.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

