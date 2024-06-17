SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 73,738 shares.The stock last traded at $137.82 and had previously closed at $138.69.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average of $136.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

