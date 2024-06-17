SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Short Interest Update

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 611,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,253. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $151.96 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 100.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.43.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

