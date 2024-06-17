Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.64-2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.29.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $120.69 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.