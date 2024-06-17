Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Short Interest Update

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 555,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Check

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,803,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,117,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 943,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STER has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Shares of STER traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,587. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.95 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Check

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.