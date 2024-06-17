Stifel Nicolaus Increases Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $99.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 75.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRUS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

MRUS stock opened at $56.55 on Monday. Merus has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $792,792 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Merus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,553,000 after buying an additional 319,301 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Merus by 27.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after purchasing an additional 751,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Merus by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in Merus by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,275,000 after acquiring an additional 376,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

