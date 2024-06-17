STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Update

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,410,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:STM opened at $42.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

