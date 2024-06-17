Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 20,008 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 137% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,430 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $163.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,142. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

