Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives $50.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,100,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 111,732 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74,132 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.84. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $53.15.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

