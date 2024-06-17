StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $776,605.00, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.71.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bellerophon Therapeutics
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.