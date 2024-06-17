Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after buying an additional 404,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $169.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

