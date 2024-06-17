Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 3.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GD opened at $291.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $209.25 and a twelve month high of $302.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

