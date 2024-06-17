Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $26.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.