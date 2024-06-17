Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 4.4% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Oracle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $138.13 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $142.40. The stock has a market cap of $379.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average of $116.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

