Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises approximately 2.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 12.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $409.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $285.02 and a 52-week high of $442.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.24 and its 200 day moving average is $392.66.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

