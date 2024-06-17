Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $5,302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,668,000 after buying an additional 150,903 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.4% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $344.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

