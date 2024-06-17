Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lowered by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 3.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $344.98 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.88 and a 200 day moving average of $330.40.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

