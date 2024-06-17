SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 816,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SURG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. 84,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,682. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. SurgePays has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.07.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. SurgePays had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 55.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that SurgePays will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SurgePays by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in SurgePays by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SURG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SurgePays from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Maxim Group lowered SurgePays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

