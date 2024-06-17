Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Surmodics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRDX

Surmodics Price Performance

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.21 million, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 56,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Surmodics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 129,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.