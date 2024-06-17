SWP Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,139 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of SWP Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,794. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
