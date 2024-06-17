SWP Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.9% of SWP Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,511. The stock has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $268.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.