Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Short Interest Update

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Synaptics Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,229. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average of $100.51. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $121.37.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
