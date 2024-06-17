Syon Capital LLC Acquires 2,383 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth about $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,454,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth about $416,982,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,022,000 after buying an additional 6,587,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

CRH Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $76.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

