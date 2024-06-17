Syon Capital LLC Boosts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $432.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.05. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner Profile



Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

