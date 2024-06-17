Syon Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 36.8% during the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 709,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 190,836 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,008,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 696,327 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 345,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth $15,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

